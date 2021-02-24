Riley County’s crime rate each year from 2003-2019 was lower than the state’s average.
Dennis Butler, director of the Riley County Police Department, said that’s true overall and in both violent and property crime. “And I think that’s a significant statistic,” he said.
Violent crime includes physical and sexual violence, like murder, aggravated assault or rape. Property crime includes burglaries and other types of theft.
Per 1,000 people, the state had 29.3 total occurrences of crime in 2019. Riley County recorded a 21.2 rate in 2019. This includes violent and property crime.
Violent crime in Riley County was 3.7 per 1,000 people in 2019 while the rate was 4.3 statewide. The rate for property crime was 17.6 in Riley County while the state had a rate of 25.
Butler presented Kansas Bureau of Investigation crime statistics to Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl asked Butler if there was a concern that less crime is being reported.
“Every jurisdiction in the country has unreported crime,” Butler said.
Butler said 2019 was the latest year with data available. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Butler said crime was down in Riley County, but he didn’t not cite any specifics 2020 data. Butler said 2003 was the earlier year with data available.
He compared Riley County’s crime to Douglas and Lyon counties. Douglas County is home to Lawrence and the University of Kansas. Emporia is in Lyon County with Emporia State University.
In 2019, Douglas County’s total crime per 1,000 people was 27.2 while Lyon County’s was 18.9.
Riley County had a population of 74,232, as of 2019. Douglas County had a population of 122,259 in 2019; Lyon County’s population was 33,195.