The Riley County Health Department said Wednesday the county had another additional COVID-related death last week.
Officials said Wednesday a 56-year-old woman tested positive on Aug. 13 and died last Thursday. The woman had one dose of the Moderna vaccine in February. She represents the 93rd COVID-19 related death in the county.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reported 87 new cases in Riley County from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19. This represents a rate of 117.2 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high.
Geary County had 68 new cases (214.7 per 100,000), Pottawatomie County had 46 (188.7 per 100,000) and Wabaunsee County had 11 (158.7 per 100,000), placing all three counties in the high category.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Wednesday was caring for two COVID-positive patients with one in the intensive care unit on a ventilator. Riley County has reported 14,757 COVID-19 cases.
The Riley County Health Department Clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Drive has at-home tests in the lobby. The limit is one test kit per person, and each kit has two tests.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for everyone older than 6 months of age. Children under 18 must have an adult or legal guardian to receive vaccinations.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
The county government’s next planned update will be Wednesday.