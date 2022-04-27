Riley County on Wednesday reported one additional COVID-related death from February.
Officials said the Office of Vital Statistics confirmed the nature of the death of an unvaccinated 74-year-old man who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Feb. 9. His death brings the total number of Riley County COVID-related deaths to 81.
One COVID-19 patient was hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi, as of Wednesday. The patient is fully vaccinated and boosted.
The health department said the county had four new COVID cases from April 17 to 23. This was up two from April 10 to 16.
The county’s incidents per 100,000 people rose from 2.69 (April 10-16) to 5.38 (April 17-23).
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has identified 13,490 total cases.
In a press release, Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director, said this week is the last for testing at the 3019 Anderson Ave. facility.
“Several pharmacies, urgent care centers and most doctor’s offices will continue to offer testing,” she said in a written statement. “You can also pick up free at-home test kits at the health department, the public library and the Leonardville city offices.”
The health department is offering free COVID-19 vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road. People can call 785-565-6560 to schedule an appointment, but it isn’t required.