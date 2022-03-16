Riley County’s weekly total of COVID cases has reached its lowest point since the first week of June 2021.
The county identified 15 cases from March 6 to 12, according to a health department report released Wednesday.
Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said the last time the county had this few COVID cases in a week was May 30 to June 5, when the county reported 15 cases.
Last week was down from the previous week, when the county reported 32 cases from Feb. 27 to March 5.
Since the last report on March 2, the county’s two-week rate of positive tests fell from 6.85% to 2.87%.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Wednesday was caring for three COVID positive patients with one in the intensive care unit.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has reported 13,444 cases. Of those, 79 people have died.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will continue offering free COVID-19 PCR testing from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through March 31, at 3019 Anderson Ave. The KDHE testing site distributes free N95 masks to the public, and each person can have up to three masks.
Riley County provides rapid testing for symptomatic patients by appointment Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To schedule an appointment, call 785-323-6400 from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
The health department is now offering COVID-19 vaccines without or without an appointment. Residents can get a vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road. People can call 785-565-6560 if they want to schedule a vaccine appointment.
After moving to reports every two weeks in mid-February, the county health department will return to weekly COVID-19 reports.
“We are updating the format of our local reports to be more consistent with the types of data the CDC shares in the nationwide community levels tool,” said Renee Lucas, emergency preparedness coordinator for the health department. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to understand the numbers and take appropriate precautions.”