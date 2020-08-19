Riley County has confirmed 32 new coronavirus cases since Monday.
That is the third largest jump since the pandemic started. The county confirmed 38 new cases on June 29 and 36 new cases on July 7.
The numbers come as in-person college classes start for the first time since March and as public schools prepare to open in the region.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 532. Of those, 153 are active, 374 have recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. There is one positive patient at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Officials said 13 Riley County residents are tied to an outbreak — a wedding — in Shawnee County, officials said Wednesday.
Prior to Wednesday’s report, the county hadn’t had a double digit increase in cases since Aug. 5 when the total went up 13.
Generally, cases have been declining since the start of July.
However, officials have said they’re bracing for the impact of the return of college students, who started coming back at the start of August.
Officials on Tuesday announced two new outbreaks in Riley County: one with the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Kansas State University and the Blue Valley school district office in Randolph. Officials said 13 fraternity members have tested positive at Phi Delta Theta while seven people — staff members, school board members and a Riley County EMS worker — have tested positive at Blue Valley.
Some of these cases were already counted in Monday’s data, when the county had 500 cases, officials said, but some of these cases were added to Wednesday’s cumulative total.
State numbers weren’t available by press time.
