A Riley County man has tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the county total to 60.
The man is associated with an outbreak in another county, said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer. Uccello said she didn’t have the age of the person.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has no positive patients and one patient under investigation, as of Friday, Uccello said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 7,886 cases, 172 deaths and 724 hospitalizations statewide Friday. That is up 418 cases, eight deaths and 20 hospitalizations from Wednesday. Kansas has 53,706 negative tests statewide, as of Friday.
KDHE reported 22 cases in Pottawatomie County and 16 cases in Geary County on Friday.