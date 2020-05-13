A 30-year-old Riley County woman has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county total of cases to 59.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello said this patient is associated with an outbreak in another county, but officials did not disclose the county. Uccello said the patient is isolated at home.
Of the 59 cases, only 12 are still active cases. There are 48 pending tests and there have been 714 negative tests from Riley County, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Uccello said no one is hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, as of Wednesday morning.
Riley County officials announced the first coronavirus-related death Tuesday — a Manhattan man in his 30s who tested positive for the virus last month.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 7,468 cases, 164 deaths and 704 hospitalizations Wednesday. That is up 352 cases, six deaths and 44 hospitalizations from Monday.
KDHE is reporting coronavirus data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
KDHE reported Wednesday that Pottawatomie County has 21 cases while Geary County has 16 cases.
There have been 50,160 negative tests statewide.