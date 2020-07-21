Riley County’s confirmed coronavirus case total has topped 400.
Officials said Tuesday that the county total is now at 405 cases. That is an increase of seven since Monday. The county also confirmed 16 cases over the weekend.
Of the 405, 113 are active, 289 are recovered, and three people have died after testing positive.
There are two positive patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. One is a Riley County resident, officials said.
The Manhattan area confirmed its first coronavirus case in late March. It took until June 19 for the Riley County Health Department to announce the county had its first 100 cases. The next hundreds happened more rapidly with the county reaching 200 on June 29 and 300 on July 6.
The latest threshold shows a slower rate of confirmed cases than the previous month.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 23,334 cases, 1,497 hospitalizations and 307 deaths statewide Monday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
That is up 1,369 cases, 44 hospitalizations and eight deaths from Friday.
Geary County has 145 cases while Pottawatomie County has 102, as of Monday, according to KDHE. That is up six cases in Geary County and four in Pottawatomie County from Friday.
There have been 238,197 negative tests statewide so far, according to KDHE.
People can watch the next Riley County coronavirus update at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook.