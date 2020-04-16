A 53-year-old Riley County man has tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing Riley County’s total of cases to 26.
In addition, 13 people in Riley County have recovered from COVID-19, officials said.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed the new case Thursday morning.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs reported Thursday to the Riley County Commission that health officials are monitoring 20 people and waiting on results from 10 tests. Referring to the previous cases announced Wednesday involving a 20-year-old male and 54-year-old female, one of those cases had close contact with a previous positive case, Gibbs said.
As of Thursday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,588 cases, 359 hospitalizations and 80 deaths. That’s an increase of 94 cases and 4 deaths from Wednesday.
Geary County has 10 cases and Pottawatomie County has 5 cases with no change in cases to either county.
