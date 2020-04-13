Another Riley County resident has tested positive, bringing the county total to 21 cases of the coronavirus.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed the 21st case in Riley County noon Monday.
Officials said Monday afternoon that the person is isolated at home. The Riley County Health Department said officials are working on contact tracing at this time.
Officials did not release the gender or age of the person.
Geary County now has eight positive cases, up three from Sunday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Pottawatomie County has five cases.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs reported Monday morning that officials are monitoring 17 people and waiting on results from nine pending tests. Out of those 21, seven people already recovered from the virus, which means they have been fever-free for three days and it’s been seven days from the onset of symptoms, said Gibbs.
Gibbs said previously that Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, expected this past week and this week to be two of Kansas’ “worst weeks” during the coronavirus outbreak.
Although Riley County is not seeing a sharp increase right now, she said the state’s total continues to rise and she is preparing for Riley County to potentially see more cases this week.
As of Monday, there are 1,376 cases and 62 deaths statewide, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The entire state of Kansas saw a 150% increase in deaths from April 4 to April 11.