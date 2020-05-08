A Riley County woman has tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the county total of cases to 57.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed the 57th case Friday morning. She did not have the age of the patient yet, but said the woman is a family member of a previous positive case.
Uccello said there are two positive patients, both Riley County residents, and one person under investigation from Pottawatomie County at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, as of Friday morning.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 6,501 cases, 152 deaths and 608 hospitalizations Friday. That is up 357 cases, five deaths and 21 hospitalizations from Thursday.
KDHE reports 17 cases in Pottawatomie County and 16 in Geary County, as of Friday. Each county increased by one case from Thursday.