A 62-year-old Riley County man has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county's total of coronavirus cases to 56.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed the new case Thursday morning.
This is the first new case announced since Sunday. Uccello didn't provide any additional details on the new case.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 5,734 cases, 144 deaths and 571 hospitalizations statewide Wednesday. KDHE has not released Thursday data yet.
KDHE on Wednesday reported 15 cases in Pottawatomie County and 14 cases in Geary County.
