A 54-year-old woman and 32-year-old man who both live in Riley County tested positive for the coronavirus.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs released the new information about the two new cases Tuesday afternoon. The county total is 23 positive cases with nine people recovered from the virus.
Gibbs said officials are working on contact tracing for these two new cases.
The local health department is waiting on results from nine tests. Officials are monitoring 20 people.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 50 new cases Tuesday morning, which doesn't include the new Riley County cases. The state had 1,426 cases, 327 hospitalizations and 69 deaths, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.