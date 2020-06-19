Riley County has reached triple digits. The county now has a total of 103 cases of coronavirus, officials said Friday.
That is an increase of 12 cases from the previous report on Wednesday, the largest increase in new cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Officials didn’t provide any information about the new cases, including reasons for the spike and demographics of individual cases.
Of the 103, 38 are active, 62 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
This is the highest number of active cases in the county. The previous high was 22 active cases at the end of April.
This week’s numbers include eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus involving Kansas State University football players.
Thirty-seven of the 103 total coronavirus cases involve people aged 18-24 years old, which is 35.9% of the total.
Eighteen of the cases involve 35- to 44-year-olds, which is 17.5%, and 17 of the cases are people aged 24-35 years old, which is 16.5%.
Fifteen cases involve people aged 55-64 years old, or 14.6%. In the 45- to 54-year-old range, there are 10 cases, or 9.7%. Three of the cases, or 2.9%, include people 85 and older.
There is one person in the 65- to 74-year-old range, and one person who is aged 10-17 years old. One of the cases does not have an age listed.
The percentage of positive cases in Riley County has increased this week, according to data released by the Riley County Health Department on Thursday.
Through the halfway point of this week, the percent positive increased to 14.8%, with 19 of 128 completed tests being positive coronavirus tests.
Two weeks ago, the percent positive was 3.16% with six of 190 tests completed being positive coronavirus tests. Last week, the percent positives dropped to 2.06%. Out of the 437 tests completed that week, nine were positive.
The overall percent positive in Riley County is 5.03%. The overall percent positive in Kansas is 8.2%.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 12,059 cases, 1,035 hospitalizations and 254 deaths statewide Friday.
That is up 378 cases, 24 hospitalizations and seven deaths from Wednesday.
There have been 135,590 negative tests statewide, as of Friday. KDHE is releasing data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Pottawatomie County has 47 cases while Geary County has 31 as of Friday, according to KDHE.
That is up seven cases for Pottawatomie County and up one case for Geary County.
In addition, KDHE is asking Kansas residents who have been in Alabama, Arkansas or Arizona on or after June 17 to quarantine for 14 days. Those that have been in Maryland on or after May 12 are also asked to quarantine for 14 days.
KDHE will review the travel list July 1, according to the KDHE website.
People who traveled internationally or traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15 are still asked to quarantine after 14 days.