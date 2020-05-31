After Riley County experienced 44 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in April, the county has only seen 15 confirmations in May.
As May comes to an end Sunday, the county has seen a 66% reduction in confirmed cases from April to May. The county remained at 64 total cases on Saturday, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department and local health officer.
As of Friday, six cases were active and 57 were recovered, officials said. One person died earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus in April.
The Manhattan area had its first confirmed case of the coronavirus March 20, and Riley County reported five confirmed cases by the end of March.
Gibbs previously said she was “pleasantly surprised” that the county had seen a downward trend in confirmed cases as businesses started to reopen.
At the beginning of May, the state started allowing retail stores and dine-in restaurant services to re-open. Last week, Gov. Laura Kelly shifted the authority on closures to local health officers, paving the way for all businesses in Riley County to reopen.
Officials said Friday the county was waiting on results from 144 tests. There had been 1,005 negative tests in Riley County, as of Friday.
Officials have not reported a confirmed case locally since Wednesday.
This past week, the county confirmed three cases involving a 52-year-old man, 72-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman. In previous weeks, the county had 2 cases from March 22-28, 9 from March 29-April 4 and April 5-11, 7 from April 12-18, 16 from April 19-25, 10 from April 26 to May 2, 4 from May 3 to 9, 3 from May 10 to May 16 and 1 from May 17 to May 23.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 9,719 cases, 208 deaths and 842 hospitalizations statewide Friday.
That was up 382 cases, three deaths and 20 hospitalizations from Wednesday. There had been 85,230 negative tests statewide, as of Friday.
KDHE reported 27 cases in Pottawatomie County and 17 in Geary County Friday. KDHE provides data on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.