Riley County on Monday posted its largest yet increase in coronavirus cases. Since Friday, the county has seen 38 new cases, bringing the total to 222.
At this time last week the county’s total was 132.
As of Monday afternoon, 134 are active cases, and 85 people have recovered from the virus.
One person is being treated on a ventilator at Ascension Via Christi Hospital and one person is under investigation. Three county residents have died from COVID-19 related issues.
Riley County is waiting on results from 174 tests and has received back 2,509 negative tests, meaning the county is seeing about an 8.5% positive rate. About half of the cases stem from those in the 18- to 24-year-old age range and a little more than half are male.
Over the weekend, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported particular outbreaks from Rock-a-Belly Deli and 7even 8ight 5ive in Aggieville, which had already closed prior to the announcement. Officials had already disclosed an outbreak in the bar district on Wednesday.
Eight Riley County EMS employees also have tested positive for the virus. Health department officials said there is no evidence that any patients have been exposed because of the usage of personal protective equipment.
The current county health order, which is effective through July 6, limits mass gatherings to 50 people.
Officials said they will continue to monitor statistics to determine whether the county can push forward in its reopening plan, remain as is or dial back to more restrictive measures.