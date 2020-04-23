Three more Riley County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 37.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello announced the three new cases Thursday morning. She didn't provide any details regarding the three new cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 2,211 cases, 110 deaths and 432 hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Thursday statistics have not been released yet.
This makes six new cases announced since Wednesday.
Officials announced three new cases Wednesday. Public information officer Vivienne Uccello said the patients were aged 39, 54 and 62, but Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Wednesday afternoon one of the patients is actually 21, not 54.
Riley County received more testing supplies Wednesday, Gibbs said. Health officials earlier this week moved the swabbing station to the Riley County Health Department parking lot.
Gibbs said KDHE has broadened testing criteria. People are encouraged to contact the Riley County Health Department screening hotline at 785-323-6400 if they have at least two of the following symptoms: fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, stiff joints and/or muscle ache, fatigue, headache, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath, loss of taste or diarrhea, according to officials.
KDHE listed 10 cases of the coronavirus in Geary County on Wednesday, but local officials said that was an error as KDHE counted a case twice. There are nine cases in Geary County, local health officials said.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for additional information.