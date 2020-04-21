Two more Riley County residents tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s confirmed total number of cases to 31.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed two new cases at noon Tuesday. That brought this week’s total to four confirmations.
Uccello said the two cases involve a 54-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman.
Officials said these two cases had contact recently with another case in the community.
Uccello also said a 35-year-old woman is hospitalized for severe lower respiratory symptoms. That case was one of two cases announced Monday.
The other person is a 43-year-old man who is isolated in his home. Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said the two cases announced Monday involved people who had contracted the virus locally, rather than through travel elsewhere.
Riley County is waiting on results from 12 tests.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 2,025 cases, 107 deaths and 419 hospitalizations, as of Tuesday. That is an increase of eight deaths, 39 cases and 14 hospitalizations from Monday.
KDHE reported 28 cases in Riley County Tuesday, but local officials said the county has 31 cases.
According to KDHE, the total cases for Geary and Pottawatomie counties remain at 10 and six, respectively.
Seven of the cases are in their 20s while another seven are in their 40s. An additional seven are in their 50s.
Six people are in their 30s.
Three people are in their 60s while one person is aged 10-19 years old.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for more information.