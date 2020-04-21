A 54-year-old Riley County man tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total of county cases to 30.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed the new case noon Tuesday, bringing this week's total to three cases so far.
Uccello also said a 35-year-old woman is hospitalized for severe lower respiratory symptoms. That case was one of two cases announced by officials Monday.
The other person is a 43-year-old man who is isolated in his home. Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said the two cases announced Monday involved community spread.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 2,025 cases, 107 deaths and 419 hospitalizations, as of Tuesday. That is an increase of eight deaths, 39 cases and 14 hospitalizations from Monday.
KDHE reported 28 cases in Riley County Tuesday, but local officials said the county has 30 cases.
According to KDHE, the total cases for Geary and Pottawatomie counties remain at 10 and six, respectively.
