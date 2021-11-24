Riley County counselor Clancy Holeman said he and other county officials will have to decide whether to appeal a recent decision from the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals or refund more than $95,000 in tax to Home Depot.
During an intergovernmental meeting Monday with leaders from the Manhattan city government, Riley County and area entities, Holeman gave an update on the “dark store theory” case involving the local Home Depot. He said the Board of Tax Appeals last week denied a petition for reconsideration he filed several weeks ago.
“We felt very good about the record we presented before the Board of Tax Appeals,” Holeman said. “We were very optimistic about the petition, but it just didn’t turn out.”
Holeman told area leaders he was hopeful for a more positive outcome in part because of the time allotted by the board for Riley County’s presentation, but the Board of Tax Appeals ruled in favor of the big box store.
Holeman said he was surprised that the document from the board stating its reasons for denying his petition was only two pages.
“It seems to be the route these cases are taking so far, at least at a (Board of Tax Appeals) level,” Holeman said.
Home Depot’s case is based on the “dark store theory,” which argues that big box stores should be valued as vacant — meaning they’re valued based on their hypothetical future lease value. Riley County valued Home Depot at $6.44 million in 2018, and Home Depot’s representatives argued the amount should be $4.07 million, a 40% reduction.
The tax board initially agreed with Home Depot that the county must refund $87,849 plus $7,600 in interest. The ruling also affected the taxes applied through 2020. Property taxes are outlined by a property’s appraised value and tax rates, which are determined by local elected officials.
In March, officials said the county government will have to pay back $24,194.49, as well as nearly $7,600 in interest, the city government will pay $29,186.08, the state $887.03, and the Manhattan-Ogden school district will owe $33,582.18.
Holeman said he will speak with the attorney that represented Riley County in the tax appeal hearing, as well as other county officials, on whether they want to seek another appeal from the Board of Tax Appeals.
“Our attorney representing us on this is also the Saline County counselor,” Holeman said. “We need some time to talk to him and evaluate if it’s a case that’d have a good chance of success on an appeal, or not.”
Local officials for the last few years have expressed worry that judgements for big box stores set precedents and could become a much bigger problem for municipal entities.
“What we’re concerned about is this spreading to different taxpayers and different types of property,” Holeman said. “This could represent a potential shift of responsibility for paying property taxes, away from big box stores and potentially onto homeowners and agricultural properties.”
The county is also waiting on several tax appeal cases related to box stores. Those stores include Target, Hy-Vee, Bed Bath & Beyond, and both Manhattan Walgreens locations. If the Board of Tax Appeals found in favor of the stores in all those cases, it would mean a loss of hundreds of thousands of tax dollars for the government.
Holeman said “every taxing entity” locally, including the city and county government and the Manhattan-Ogden School District, would be involved in paying back the refund amount if county officials decide not to appeal again.
“The more of this that happens, the faster there’s going to be an impact in tax shifts,” Holeman said. “Right now, counties are losing these cases, and that could have an impact sooner than later. All counties have to take it seriously.”
Holeman said there are bills pending in the Legislature that “would make it clear that a hypothetical lease fee valuation is not a good representation of current market value.” He said Riley County officials will be “fighting for space to engage” lawmakers about the problems with dark store theory during next year’s legislative session.