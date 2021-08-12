Riley County counselor Clancy Holeman told county commissioners Thursday the historic designation for the former First Christian Church building means there will be some “hoops to jump through” before the structure could be demolished.
Holeman told the commission he wanted to dispel the “myth” that once a property is listed on the state register of historic places it cannot be altered or renovated in any way.
“That’s simply not true,” Holeman said. “The (historic) listing does provide some parameters, but it doesn’t say ‘hands off.’”
Holeman researched the state statutes surrounding historic listings following a decision by the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review on Saturday to designate the 112-year-old building as a historic site. The historic designation now means county officials will require permission from the review board before any changes, including demolition, can be made to the structure.
Holeman told commissioners the law states county officials cannot undertake any project that may damage or destroy any property listed as a historic site “without notifying the state historic preservation officer.” Holeman said the historic preservation officer may solicit opinions and recommendations from the state historic board of review before making any determinations. Projects involving historic sites cannot proceed until after public hearings directed by the historic preservation officer are held on the matter.
“We have to jump through some hoops if you decide to do anything to a property listed as historic,” Holeman said.
Holeman said there is a “fairly hefty penalty” of up to $25,000 for parties that violate the parameters outlined by the historic board. Commissioners asked Holeman to research the laws surrounding the use of historic buildings during their meeting Monday.
In May, the commission voted 2-1 to seek bids for demolition of the building but the action was put on hold in July because of the state board’s consideration. Last month, commissioners John Ford and Greg McKinley voted in favor of sending a letter to the historic board stating their opposition to a historic designation.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke opposed both the letter and seeking bids for the demolition of the building. She wrote her own letter stating her support for the historic listing and her interest in saving the building.
The historic board also approved designating the F.B Forrester House on Juliette Avenue and the former Dawson’s Conoco Service Station at 11th and Poyntz as historic sites. All three sites will be placed on the Kansas historic register and submitted to the U.S. National Parks Service for review and consideration for the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service has up to 45 days to decide whether to approve the sites for the U.S. historic registry.