Riley County could use some coronavirus funding from the federal government to retrofit older ambulances or buy one or two new ambulances to treat patients with the virus or related symptoms.
Officials and Riley County commissioners Thursday afternoon spoke with Matthew Erchull, senior consultant from Witt O’Brien’s, the consulting firm the county hired to help with assessing and distributing these funds. Witt O’Brien’s, based in Washington, D.C., is also assisting Sedgwick County. Officials talked about spending strategies and where the money should go.
Riley County Emergency Medical Services Director David Adams asked Erchull if the county could use some of the funding toward purchasing new ambulances equipped with special lights and High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration.
Adams also wondered if the county could use some of the money to refurbish already owned ambulances with those same lights and filters.
Erchull said the latter option would be easier.
“On adding an additional capacity, what we’ll want to look at is the increased demand as well,” Erchull said to Adams. “And you can prepare for some resources. Unfortunately, these are very large expenditures, so we’ll just need to understand how there was an increase in demand that justified the need for these services that also couldn’t have been met by contracting with even a private EMS within the community.”
Director of public works Leon Hobson talked about possibly using some of the money in the parks division for auto-water faucets, which would make it so people do not have to touch the handles, and air dryers.
Riley County will receive almost $15 million from the federal government to help during the coronavirus outbreak. The state of Kansas collected $1.25 billion from the federal government to distribute to Kansas counties.
The money is coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act. The funding must be used for coronavirus-related expenses, and any unspent money will be returned to the government.
Nobody made any concrete decisions on funding distribution.
At the joint Manhattan, Pottawatomie County and Riley County meeting Thursday afternoon, Riley County budget and finance officer Tami Robison brought the other commissioners up to speed on the status of the funding distribution.
Commissioner John Ford said he was pleased with the meeting with Witt O’Brien’s.
“I thought it was very informative,” Ford said. “I thought they really have gone really in-depth on not just the money that we’re getting, but FEMA money, other available funds that can fill in gaps and stuff, and ... we can better spread out what we have here.”