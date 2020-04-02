Riley County commissioners on Thursday approved a measure that would punish any county employees who travel out-of-state for a “non-essential activity” during the coronavirus pandemic.
The employee breaking the rule would face a 14-day quarantine without pay.
“(The employee) and their department may be subject to disciplinary action,” said Cindy Volanti, county human resource manager.
During this time, if an employee submits a travel request, the employee must list a reason and location of where they plan to travel, so department heads can approve that.
“All I ask at this point in time from all of our employees is take stock of that and be smart and use common sense with this,” said commissioner John Ford.
The commission also approved 2-1 for an unnamed employee to return to work Monday after they went on a camping trip elsewhere in Kansas this past weekend. Ford did not want the employee returning to work, so he voted against the measure.
Chairman Marvin Rodriguez suggested the employee’s temperature is taken while at work.
In addition, Wells and Ford responded to an article in Wednesday’s edition of The Mercury, disagreeing with Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi’s statement about the way the County Commission handles public comment during its meetings. Wells and Ford also contended that The Mercury’s reporting was unfair in that it did not contradict Reddi’s comments.
The city commission was discussing how to handle public comment in virtual meetings. Reddi said during the special city commission meeting Tuesday that she does not like how the Riley County commissioners “don’t have time for this type of conversation to happen.”
“What I don’t like about the Riley County Commissioners is, this is exactly it, they don’t have time for this type of conversation to happen,” Reddi said. “And just because we are doing a lot of things right is not the reason to not continue doing them right to the best of our abilities. ... I’ve never had nasty, profane emails come my way. I’ve had people that are very conscientious of what’s going on around them and want to take the time to participate in this process.”
Wells said the county has always had public comment time.
“We’ve had public comment twice a week for all the years we’ve had county government,” Wells said.
Ford agreed with Wells’ comments.
“It’s still one of the reasons why we are meeting in person is to allow for everybody to schedule and have that opportunity,” Ford said.
Ford said the commission has never denied anyone the opportunity to comment in public.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
- Heard an update from David Adams, emergency medical services and ambulance director for the county. The department has two new ambulances and officials plan to deploy one of the vehicles by next week after radio installation. Officials are working to install radios in one of the ambulances, and Adams anticipates sending that vehicle out into the community by the middle of next week.
“They look good, and we’re getting them ready,” Adams said.
Adams reported this information to the commission via telephone. The two ambulances arrived Wednesday in Riley County, Adams said. Adams anticipates deploying the second ambulance into the community within the next couple of weeks.
Opened bids for the county’s herbicide supply. Four companies — two from Kansas, one from Ohio and another from Colorado — sent in bids to the county. Sims Fertilizer & Chemical of Osborne’s total bid was $21,808. Van Diest Supply Co., based out of Lindsborg, submitted a total bid of $20,342.80. Berne and Amanda Devlin of Castle Rock, Colorado, submitted a total bid of $20,499.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply of Cleveland, Ohio, submitted a total bid in the amount of $47,509.20. Michael Boller, county noxious weed director, said SiteOne Landscape Supply’s bids must have been for a different amount of chemicals since the price was higher. County staff will evaluate the bids now.