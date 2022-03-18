Multiple counties could join together to form an extension district.
Gary Fike, county extension director, on Thursday gave a formal presentation about forming a district with area counties for Riley County commissioners to consider.
The counties included in the district would be Riley, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee, Geary and Marshall. Fike said counties have discussed forming a district since October.
He said the reason for forming the district is to pool resources together. “It allows the agents to be more specialized,” Fike said. “We may have a livestock agent and we may have a crops agent, and then we may have an agent that deals only with family resource management.”
Fike said it would allow agents to spend more time and become more specialized in their area and extend their reach to a larger geographical area.
According to Fike, every county would maintain an extension office, and county fairs and 4-H programs would not change.
The Kansas County Extension District law, passed in 1991, allows local extension councils to partner with one or more counties to form a district. Creating a district involves agreements between the local extension councils and county commissioners.
Fike said the extension district would be a taxing entity similar to a school district. All counties would contribute their resources into one pool.
Fike said Riley County’s appropriation for the extension office is $599,645. He said the cost to the county would go down by $70,681 during the first year of the district. In terms of property tax rate, that would be a change from 0.896 mills to 0.790 mills. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
Not all counties have to join the extension district. County extension boards must vote to join the district. Extension boards would vote to join in April. Each county’s board of county commissioners can pass a resolution to become part of the district in the fall. Voters can protest and turn down the district, with 5% of the voting population signing a petition.
Commissioners did not indicate any interest or disinterest in forming an extension district.
In other business
Commissioners unanimously approved starting contract negotiations with SMH Consultants to analyze the University Park wastewater treatment facility.
The firm would provide engineering expertise required for the plant to comply with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Environmental Protection Agency requirements.
Officials said the wastewater treatment facility needs investigating for improvement or replacement of the existing mechanical system because of previous compliance issues.