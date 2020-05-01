Two Riley County residents — a 57-year-old woman and 33-year-old man — have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 51 cases.
The 33-year-old patient is at Ascension Via Christi Hospital and the 57-year-old patient is recovering at home, officials said.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital has two positive patients and is monitoring two people under investigation for the coronavirus. The other hospitalized positive patient is from Pottawatomie County.
Officials said Thursday afternoon that they expect the local peak about a week from now.
As of Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 4,449 cases, 130 deaths and 534 hospitalizations. This is an increase of 211 cases, one death and 11 hospitalizations from Thursday.
KDHE reported 13 cases in Pottawatomie County and 14 cases in Geary County.