A 23-year-old Riley County woman has tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the county total to 46 cases.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello confirmed the new case Tuesday morning. She did not release any other details.
Riley County's 45th case, announced Monday, also involves a 23-year-old woman.
Uccello said there are five people under investigation and zero positive patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 11 cases in Geary County, nine in Pottawatomie County and 45 in Riley County on Monday. KDHE has not posted Tuesday data yet.
Although Riley County has been testing more individuals for the virus because of increased testing from KDHE, Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said in a Monday afternoon press conference the counties with clusters of cases, like those with meat packing plants, are the ones that need it most.
"It's not that they're hoarding tests there," Gibbs said. "They acquire those, they get them to the counties, especially the ones that need them the most."
Andrew Adams, public health emergency preparedness coordinator at the Riley County Health Department, said he agreed with Gibbs.
"It's just a matter of supplying tests where they are most needed based on the situation on the ground," Adams said. "So far to this point, we've had a relatively low number of cases compared to others and knowing where the needs are, where those outbreaks are popping up, is where most of the testing supplies go."
Officials did not state where KDHE received the extra testing supplies.
Gibbs said she hopes Riley County continues to see more test kits coming in.
Riley County officials also released a new survey asking for residents' participation in logging their symptoms, whether they have had symptoms of the coronavirus or not. A link to the survey is available at rileycountyks.gov.
Adams said the department received around 865 responses as of Monday afternoon.
He said the survey will be open for the rest of the week most likely. Officials do not have a set number of responses they need to get before turning off the survey, Adams said. Seven hundred responses was the original goal, officials said.
Uccello said Monday afternoon that Riley County received an "F" social distancing grade over the weekend. Riley County's social distancing grade on Monday was a "B," according to Unacast, a company tracking social distancing grades across the country.