Another Riley County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 27.
Officials did not release any details on the new case.
Riley County has seen an increase of seven cases since Monday. Riley County started out the week with 20 cases. That is a 35% increase.
As of Thursday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 1,588 cases, 80 deaths and 359 hospitalizations.
