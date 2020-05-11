A 63-year-old Riley County man has tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the county total of coronavirus cases to 58.
The man is a close contact of another positive case, said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported the newest case Sunday. Uccello confirmed the 58th case Monday morning.
KDHE reported 7,116 cases, 158 deaths and 660 hospitalizations statewide Monday. There have been 46, 993 negative tests as of Sunday.
Uccello said officials were notified that KDHE will only post updated numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Monday she wants the county to follow travel guidelines from Gov. Laura Kelly in phase two, which means people should minimize non-essential travel, but it is not completely restricted. Phase two begins no sooner than May 18, but it is not set in stone.
There are 21 cases in Pottawatomie County and 16 in Geary County as of Monday, according to KDHE.