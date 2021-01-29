Riley County Health Department staff plans to have administered 1,460 vaccinations to the community from Thursday through the end of the day Friday.
Riley County spokeswomen Alice Massimi said the health department vaccinated about 760 people Thursday at CiCo Park, the new location for vaccine clinics, and hopes to vaccinate another 700 on Friday. On Thursday, the average wait time to get the vaccine was 45 minutes, according to the health department.
The health department identified CiCo Park as a new location because of traffic and crowding issues at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters, where previous clinics were held.
The health department said its first priority is vaccinating those aged 65 and older with severe health conditions. Phase 2 also includes K-12 teachers and staff, first responders and licensed child care workers. People included in phase 1 are receiving their second dose as well, officials said.
On Friday, Riley County confirmed 48 new cases since Wednesday. The total since the pandemic began in March 2020 is 5,934. Of those, 311 were active and 5,593 had recovered, as of Friday. Thirty people have died after testing positive for the virus. An additional 32 people recovered from the virus since Wednesday.
From Jan. 17-23, the county recorded an 8.3% rate of positive tests, which was the same rate from the week prior.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) did not report any new outbreaks Wednesday in Riley, Geary or Pottawatomie counties. The Riley County Health Department stopped reporting virus outbreaks to the public in December.