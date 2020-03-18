So far, all tests for coronavirus in Riley County have come back negative, Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Wednesday.
“We’re seeing a lot of tests every day, but so far they’ve all been negative,” Gibbs said.
She declined to give the number of tests taken in the county “because after a while it’s going to get messy trying to keep up with those numbers.” She said she would instead refer to state numbers.
Gibbs told The Mercury on Wednesday that local providers now have coronavirus test kits, and there’s no shortage of them in the county. She said the first test conducted in the county was March 5.
Primary care physicians and urgent care centers, including both K-Stat locations, have tests available, Gibbs said. She suggests people call the county’s hotline, which is now up and running, at 785-323-6400 first before reaching out to one’s provider. The hotline is for screening purposes only. It operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Testing basically involves swabbing deep inside the nostril and placing that swab into a sterile tube. Local providers then call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to screen the symptoms and coronavirus test kit. KDHE then assesses the person’s symptoms and decides whether to process the tests from there.
KDHE is testing all specimens that come into the facility, said Kristi Zears, director of communications.
The reason KDHE requires that patients meet certain criteria is that trained scientists have to assess each test in their labs in Topeka, so there is limited capacity for testing.
Gibbs said health officials are hoping to keep Ascension Via Christi hospital operating as normal as possible, so she discouraged people going there unless it’s a dire situation.
“So if it’s not a life-or-death situation, we don’t want them to go to the hospital,” she said.
People also can contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s coronavirus resource center at 1-866-534-3463. That hotline operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ascension Via Christi, Wamego Health Center postponing some services
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and Wamego Health Center are limiting some non-emergency services in response to recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Surgeon General and American College of Surgeons, according to a hospital press release.
This is in response to preparing for the coronavirus.
Elective, non-urgent surgery cases including bariatric, plastic joint replacement, among others, are being delayed for 45 days or more.
Annual wellness visits for children and adults, which do not involve immunizations, are postponed for 60 days from one’s appointment date, according to the release.
“Our first priority will always be protecting our patients and associates,” said Bob Copple, President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.