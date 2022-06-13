Riley County’s health and emergency management departments both requested double-digit percentage increases in funding from the county government Monday afternoon, as the commission continued to hear allocation requests.
The Riley County Health Department is requesting $1.31 million for 2023, up from $1.15 million, representing a 14.3% increase from 2022.
Director Julie Gibbs reported she has $594,347 in carryover requests. The health department’s total 2023 budget is $5.36 million. More than 50% of the health department’s budget comes from grants.
Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey requested $313,135 in funding for the emergency management department, a $42,248 or 15% increase from 2022. For Riley County Fire District No. 1, Stukey is requesting $1.38 million, a $177,059 or 14% increase. Stukey said his requested increases are for personnel costs, contractual services and increases in supplies.
Judge Grant Bannister requested $177,000 for Riley County District Court for 2023, which is about a 1% increase from 2022. Bannister said increased costs for the district court include records preservation and office equipment. Bannister said he hopes he has not boxed himself in with inflation, but he thinks the department is pretty efficient.
Three Rivers, an independent living organization for people with disabilities, is requesting $1,200, down from the requested $20,000 last year.
Erica Christie, assistant director of Three Rivers, said she has been trying to get an independent living specialist, but after years of unsuccessful attempts, she decided to reallocate funds within the organization. The $1,200 will be used for covering funding gaps.
Kevin Larson of the Riley County Council on Aging requested $306,338, up from $287,694 for 2022, which is a 6% increase over last year. The council is made up of 10 organizations that provide senior and disabled citizens with meals, healthcare, transportation, and educational and social opportunities. Larson said the increases are from inflation causing higher expenses for organizations that serve community members with limited incomes.
The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter is requesting $60,000, which is unchanged from the 2022 budget request. The Manhattan animal shelter assists with calls outside of city lines. They help with stray, injured, and abandoned animals, or an animal that has bitten someone.
The Manhattan Emergency Shelter requested $11,000 in funding, which is unchanged from last year’s budget request. Emily Wagner said the funding goes to overnight and weekend employee salaries.
Dennis Cook, Aggieville Business Association director, is requesting $10,000 from the county, which is a 100% increase. He asked for $5,000 for the 2022 budget.
Cook said the increase is for advertising and events costs as Aggieville has tried to add more events in the district like the Aggieville Showdown and Manhattan’s High School Alumni Reunion.
The county must adopt a 2023 budget by Oct. 1.