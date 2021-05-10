The Riley County Health Department has confirmed two cases of the United Kingdom coronavirus variant in the county, but the two have since recovered.
County public information officer Alice Massimi said Monday officials may not have advised the two people about their positive variant diagnosis yet. The health department learned about the two variant cases Monday, Massimi said.
“Both individuals whose samples were genome-sequenced were completed after the individuals were out of isolation,” Massimi said.
The U.K. variant is more severe than the typical coronavirus infection because it likely has a higher rate of fatalities and hospitalizations, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). However, some recent British studies have said the variant spreads easier, but the symptoms aren’t more severe.
The first person tested positive for the coronavirus March 31, Massimi said. Scientists did not sequence this sample for the variant until April 13. KDHE learned about the positive variant case in Riley County on May 6.
The second person tested positive April 8, Massimi said. Scientists tested the sample May 5 for the variant and KDHE received the results May 7.
On Monday, KDHE recorded three cases of variants in Riley County: the two U.K. variants and a previously reported case of a new “strain” of the virus from California in November 2020, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s not as much of a concern as other variants, such as the U.K. and Brazil ones. The person associated with the California strain has since recovered, Massimi said.
KDHE on Monday recorded 11 cases in Geary County and five in Pottawatomie County of the U.K. variant.
Since Friday, Geary County recorded 10 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 3,399 Monday, according to KDHE. Pottawatomie County did not record any cases since Friday, KDHE said; the county has 1,898 cases.
The Riley County Health Department will provide its weekly update on Wednesday.
Kansas added 345 new cases and 31 hospitalizations since Friday. The state did not report any deaths from Friday to Monday.
KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 310,927 cases, 10,405 hospitalizations and 5,016 deaths.