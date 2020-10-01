There are two new coronavirus outbreak locations at the Smith Scholarship House and Via Christi Village in Riley County.
The Riley County Health Department on Wednesday afternoon announced the latest outbreaks.
Via Christi Village, a Manhattan independent and assisted living facility, has seven active cases for a total of seven. The Smith Scholarship House, which is an all-male scholarship and cooperative living house at K-State, has five active cases for a total of 10 cases.
Riley County has a total of 17 active outbreaks:
K-State fraternities:
- Theta Xi: zero active, 21 total
- Beta Theta Pi: zero active, eight total
- Lambda Chi Alpha: zero active, 10 total
K-State sororities:
- Alpha Delta Pi: two active, 22 total
- Alpha Xi Delta: one active, 20 total
- Chi Omega: zero active, six total
- Gamma Phi Beta: one active, 19 total
- Kappa Delta: unknown number of active, seven total
- Kappa Kappa Gamma: zero active, 26 total
- Sigma Kappa: unknown number of active cases, six total
- Alpha Chi Omega: zero active, seven total
- Zeta Tau Alpha: one active, 11 total
Other outbreaks:
- Homestead Assisted Living: 13 active, 22 total
- KinderCare: zero active, seven total
- KSU Football: four active, 56 total
- Smith Scholarship House: five active, 10 total
- Via Christi Village: seven active, seven total
Officials said outbreaks are considered closed after 28 days if no one tests positive during that duration. Some of the outbreaks listed above have zero active cases at this time, but officials said 28 days must pass with no new positive cases before declaring the outbreak closed.
Outbreaks at K-State’s Delta Sigma Pi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Pi Delta Theta and Farmhouse fraternities are considered closed. Outbreaks at K-State’s Pi Beta Phi and Kappa Alpha Theta sororities are also closed.
Health officials said K-State’s Theta Xi and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity outbreaks could be closed Saturday if no new cases arise.
In addition, a second Manhattan firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday. Officials said the firefighter experienced symptoms while on-duty and left work to go get tested. This person is recovering in isolation at their residence, officials said. There is one active case and one recovered associated with the Manhattan Fire Department.
The Riley County Police Department has two new positive cases, officials said Thursday, for a total of three active cases. They said contact tracing showed no close contact between the first case and the additional cases. All three are recovering at home and have reported mild symptoms.
Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 42 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday. Riley County and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment release data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The total since the pandemic began in March is 1,857. Of those, 267 were active, 1,582 had recovered and eight people had died after testing positive.