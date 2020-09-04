The Riley County Health Department on Friday declared two additional coronavirus outbreaks.
Health officials said the outbreaks are at Homestead Assisted Living Facility (6) and the Theta Xi fraternity at K-State (5).
A 91-year-old man who was a resident of the assisted living facility died Wednesday at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka after testing positive for COVID-19. He was the sixth coronavirus-related death in the county. The health department said it is awaiting the results for additional tests of residents and staff members. The Homestead suspended all non-essential visitation earlier this year.
The health department said residents of Theta Xi should begin their 14-day quarantine Friday. Officials said the residents can complete the quarantine at the house or at their permanent residence, but they should not go to work, participate in social activities, or attend in-person classes.
There are a total of 13 active outbreaks in Riley County including three additional K-State fraternities — Delta Sigma Phi (20), Phi Delta Theta (21) and Sigma Alpha Epsilon (5) — and six K-State sororities — Alpha Delta Pi (10), Alpha Xi Delta (7), Chi Omega (6), Kappa Kappa Gamma (8), Kappa Delta (7) and Pi Beta Phi (5). There are also outbreaks associated with the K-State football team (12) and the Blue Valley school district office (7).
An outbreak is declared when five or more cases are tied to a certain time and place.
The number of outbreaks associated with fraternities and sororities and the cases among adults aged 18-24 led to the health department canceling event permits for all Greek houses in Manhattan during September, said Julie Gibbs, health department director.
“It is no longer deemed safe for Greek houses to host events and they may not take place,” Gibbs said. “Reducing the exposure opportunities from social contact is imperative for the 18-24 age group.”