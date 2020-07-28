Riley County confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, officials said.
The county also confirmed seven cases over the weekend. The total number since the coronavirus pandemic began is 428.
Of those, 110 are active, 314 are recovered and four people have died after testing positive.
At Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, there are three positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus, officials said. None of those patients are on a ventilator, officials said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 26,172 cases, 1,644 hospitalizations and 335 deaths statewide Monday.
That was up 1,063 cases, 48 hospitalizations and nine deaths from Friday.
There had been 252,764 negative tests statewide, as of Monday, according to KDHE.
Geary County had 176 cases while Pottawatomie County had 107 Monday, according to KDHE. That was up three cases in Geary County and two in Pottawatomie County from Friday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
People can watch the weekly Riley County coronavirus update on Facebook at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.