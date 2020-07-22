The Riley County Health Department confirmed six new coronavirus cases Wednesday.
There are 115 active cases, while 293 infected people have recovered. Three people have died after testing positive. The county's total case number since the pandemic began is now 411.
There are four positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan. Officials said they did not know the county residences of those patients.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 24,104 cases, 1,545 hospitalizations and 308 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That is up 770 cases, 48 hospitalizations and one death from Monday. KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Geary County's total reached 160 cases while Pottawatomie County's hit 102 Wednesday, according to KDHE. That is up 15 cases in Geary County and none in Pottawatomie County from Monday.
There have been 244,582 negative tests statewide.