Riley County on Wednesday recorded six new cases of the coronavirus since Monday.
The last time Riley County recorded a single-digit increase was Feb. 24.
The total since the pandemic began last March is 6,294, as of Wednesday. Of those, 53 were active, and 6,205 had recovered. Thirty-six people had died after testing positive.
An additional 10 people recovered from the virus since Monday, said Alice Massimi, county spokeswoman.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for one positive patient on Wednesday, officials said.
The rate of positive virus tests in Riley County decreased by 0.1 percentage points from the week prior. From March 14-20, Riley County recorded a 1.8% rate. From March 7-13, the county recorded a 1.9% rate. Massimi said this was the eighth week in a row the county's rating remained below 5%.
This week, the Riley County Health Department continues boosters as well as first doses to people in Phases 2, 3 and 4. Phase 3 includes people aged 16-64 with severe medical risks; Phase 4 includes critical workers not in high-contact settings.
As of Wednesday, 7,175 people received both doses and 7,135 received the first dose. This only includes vaccinations administered by the county. Dillons, Walgreens, the hospital, some medical offices and other entities are also distributing vaccinations.
The state recorded 802 new cases, 28 hospitalizations and 31 deaths since Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Kansas’ coronavirus total Wednesday was 300,927 cases, 9,647 hospitalizations and 4,881 deaths.
KDHE said Pottawatomie County’s total increased by 18, for 1,832 total Wednesday.
Geary County recorded 15 new cases since Monday for a total of 3,149 on Wednesday, according to KDHE.