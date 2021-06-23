Riley County health officials have confirmed coronavirus variant cases among the vaccinated.
The Riley County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed six “break-through” cases in the county from late April to early May.
A breakthrough case means a person tested positive for the virus after getting vaccinated. This requires confirmation from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
“Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected,” said health department director Julie Gibbs. “That is because no vaccine is 100% effective. Vaccines remain the most important tool in the fight against COVID-19.”
This confirmation comes after Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler reported earlier this month that a vaccinated employee tested positive for coronavirus in May.
RCPD officials said that person’s symptoms were mild, and the employee has recovered.
Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 39 new coronavirus cases in one week.
That is up seven from the last update on June 16, when the county recorded 32 cases. County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the reason for the increase is that people — vaccinated or not — are not wearing masks. Massimi said the key to stopping the spread of variants and coronavirus as a whole is to get vaccinated.
Riley County’s total Wednesday was 6,682 cases, Massimi said. Of those, 47 were active and 6,592 had recovered since the pandemic started in March 2020. An additional 32 people are considered recovered from the virus since June 16. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 42 people in the county have died after testing positive.
The county recorded five new variant coronavirus cases since Monday for a total of 22, according to KDHE. Four of the cases were the B.1.1.7 or Alpha variant (first detected in the United Kingdom) and one was the B.1.617.2 variant, the Delta variant (first detected in India). This is a variant with “specific genetic markers” that has shown a predicted increase in transmission or illness severity, KDHE said.
RCHD is reporting a total of 21 variant cases from variants of concern, one lower than KDHE. Massimi said this can happen because data is constantly evolving. Ten of the cases are associated with the Delta variant, 10 are associated with the U.K. variant and one is associated with the California variant. Riley County recorded its first variant case on May 7.
Geary County recorded one new variant case for 22 total on Wednesday. Pottawatomie County stayed at 7.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan had six patients with coronavirus in its care on Wednesday, Massimi said. Two were in the intensive care unit.
The county’s rate of positive tests went up 0.5 percentage points from the previous week. From June 6 to 12, the county reported a rate of 6.9%. From June 13 to 19, the rate was 7.4%. The two-week average was 7.17%.
In total, KDHE said 31,075 people or 42% of Riley County residents have received at least one dose. KDHE said 28,308 people or 38% of Riley County residents are fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2019 was 74,232.
KDHE did not record any area outbreaks Wednesday. The only outbreaks listed in the state are in Wyandotte and Sedgwick counties.
Pottawatomie County added 12 new cases for 1,989 total Wednesday.
Since Monday, Geary County confirmed 11 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 3,596 cases Wednesday.
Since Monday, Kansas recorded 322 new cases, 29 hospitalizations and 10 deaths, according to KDHE. The state recorded a total of 317,017 cases, 11,009 hospitalizations and 5,139 deaths since the pandemic began, KDHE said Wednesday.