Four new coronavirus outbreaks in Manhattan are tied to K-State: the football team, two fraternities and one sorority, officials said Monday. That brings the current number of outbreaks in Riley County to 10.
The K-State football team has a total of 10 positive cases; fraternity Delta Sigma Phi has eight; Sigma Alpha Epsilon, another fraternity, has five; and Pi Beta Phi, a sorority, has five, officials said in a release Monday afternoon.
Other outbreaks in Riley County include chapters Alpha Delta Pi at six, Alpha Xi Delta at six, Chi Omega at five, Kappa Delta at seven, Delta Sigma Phi at eight, Phi Delta Theta at 21 and the USD 384 School District Office with seven cases, officials said.
Earlier Monday, officials confirmed 112 new coronavirus cases, the second-largest increase in cases since the pandemic began in March. That number, confirmed between Friday and Monday, was second only to the 136 confirmed Friday. Numbers have surged since the return of college students to town.
From Aug. 23 to 29, the percentage of positive tests was 31.18%, officials said.
“The more interaction you have with others, the greater your risk of catching the virus,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. “Take steps to slow the spread, and when you do have to be around others, make sure to keep your distance and exercise caution.”
Officials said Monday a total of 106, or 95%, of the new positive cases are in the 18-24 age group.
Ascension Via Christi has two positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus, officials said Monday.
The total number of cases is 922, officials said. Of those, 523 are active, 394 are recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.