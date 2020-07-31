Riley County confirmed four new coronavirus cases Friday.
The total since the pandemic began in the county is 449.
Of those, 107 are active, 337 are recovered, and five people have died after testing positive.
Officials announced the most recent death Thursday.
The man was 80-year-old Larry Fronce, who had lived at Meadowlark Hills retirement community, according to a Facebook post written by his son, Todd Fronce.
Todd said his father tested positive for the virus as part of an outbreak at Meadowlark in mid-July. He was running a high fever and was hospitalized for a few days before going back to the home. He died Wednesday.
“He passed peaceful with his favorite nurse by his side,” Todd wrote. He said nursing home employees held the phone to Larry’s ear to let his wife talk to him.
This is the first coronavirus-related death from the outbreak at Meadowlark. Eight people have tested positive for the virus at Meadowlark Hills.
Meadowlark officials said the other people who tested positive have since tested negative, and those who displayed symptoms are improving.
“During this difficult time for family and Meadowlark caregivers, the organization thanks the Manhattan community for their continued support,” officials said in a news release Thursday.
There are three positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
“(Another) hospitalized positive patient was released yesterday to continue recovery at home,” officials said Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 27,812 cases, 1,751 cases and 358 deaths statewide Friday.
That was up 942 cases, 51 hospitalizations and 12 deaths from Wednesday. KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Geary County had 179 cases and Pottawatomie County had 108 Friday, which is up two in Geary County and one in Pottawatomie County from Wednesday.