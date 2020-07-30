An 80-year-old man has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, Riley County's fifth such death, officials said Thursday.
The man is tied to the Meadowlark Hills retirement community outbreak. Officials said eight people have tested positive for the virus at Meadowlark Hills.
This is the first coronavirus-related death from the outbreak at Meadowlark.
In addition, the county confirmed four new cases of the coronavirus Thursday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 445.
Of those, 103 are active, 337 have recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 26,870 cases, 1,700 hospitalizations and 349 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That was up 698 cases, 56 hospitalizations and 14 deaths from Monday. KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Geary County had 177 cases while Pottawatomie County had 107 Wednesday, according to KDHE. That was up one case in Geary County and zero in Pottawatomie County from Monday.