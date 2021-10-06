Riley County on Wednesday confirmed another resident has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said a 79-year-old fully vaccinated man died Sept. 30 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan after testing positive on Sept. 14.
This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Riley County to 59.
The county has identified 49 new COVID cases since Sept. 29.
Since the pandemic began March 2020, the county has reported 7,920 cases. Of those, 81 were active, as of Wednesday.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital had six COVID patients in its care Wednesday. On the medical floor, it had one partially vaccinated patient and two unvaccinated patients. In the intensive care unit, the hospital had three unvaccinated patients.
Riley County has confirmed 214 variant cases since December.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 33,437 residents have been fully vaccinated.
The Riley County Health Department itself has fully vaccinated 22,720 people. The department said 64,433 Riley County residents are currently eligible for shots.
State, area data
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 2,312 new cases, 35 new deaths and 118 hospitalizations since Monday.
The state has confirmed 415,431 cases, 14,086 hospitalizations and 6,106 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Pottawatomie County on Wednesday reported 13 new cases since Monday for a total of 2,693, according to KDHE. Geary County reported nine new cases since Monday for a total of 4,613, according to KDHE.