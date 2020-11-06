Riley County on Friday afternoon confirmed 86 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday and announced two new outbreaks at a fraternity and assisted living facility.
The 86 cases is the largest incremental increase in the county since Sept. 4, the county added 129 new cases of the coronavirus. Fifty-nine percent of the new cases Friday involve people aged 18-24 years old. The county releases updated numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The two new outbreaks are at Kansas State University’s Beta Sigma Psi with five active cases and Via Christi Village, also with five active cases.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,397. Of those, 192 are active, 2,193 have recovered and 12 people have died. Officials said 39 people recovered from the virus since Wednesday. The two-week percent positivity (the rate of positive tests to total tests taken) is 8% as of Wednesday. That’s the most recent rate officials have released.
There are six active outbreaks in Riley County:
- Beta Sigma Psi: five active, zero recovered
- K-State football team: one active, 66 recovered
- K-State track and field/cross country: 22 active, zero recovered
- Leonardville Nursing Home: 11 active, zero recovered, one fatality
- Via Christi Village: five active, zero recovered
- Oct. 17 wedding: 18 active, 24 recovered
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for four positive patients and four people under investigation for the virus. Four of those — one positive patient and three people under investigation for the virus — are in the intensive care unit.
Officials said 525 people received a coronavirus test Thursday at the free testing event in Manhattan. Test results take 48-72 hours, officials said.
There have been 20,815 negative test results so far in Riley County.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Friday reported 5,418 new cases, 83 new hospitalizations and 79 new deaths since Wednesday statewide. Since the start of the pandemic, KDHE reported 97,633 cases, 4,067 hospitalizations and 1,166 deaths statewide.
On Friday, Pottawatomie County reported 21 new cases for a total of 455 since the pandemic began. Geary County recorded 18 cases Friday for a total of 630.