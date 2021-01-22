Riley County on Friday confirmed 75 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday.
There were 402 active cases in the county, as of Friday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began last March is 5,799. Of those, 5,369 have recovered and 28 have died in the county.
An additional 34 people recovered from the virus since Wednesday.
There were nine positive patients receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan Friday; one was in the intensive care unit.
The Riley County Health Department has received a total of 3,670 vaccines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The health department has administered 2,862 vaccines, as of Friday. These do not include vaccinations at the hospital, long-term care facilities or other providers, officials said.
RCHD continues to withhold information about virus outbreaks from the public.
Since Wednesday, KDHE recorded 3,241 new cases, 111 hospitalizations and 23 deaths statewide. KDHE said the pandemic's total was 266,653 cases, 8,041 hospitalizations and 3,598 deaths across Kansas.
Geary County recorded 34 new cases since Wednesday for 2,592 total cases Friday. Pottawatomie County confirmed a total of 1,418 cases Friday, an increase of 27 since Wednesday.
The entire state has recorded a total of 870,758 negative tests since the pandemic began, according to KDHE.