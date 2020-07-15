Riley County confirmed seven new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 371.
Of those, 232 are recovered, 136 are active and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 20,933 cases, 1,393 hospitalizations and 299 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That is up 875 cases, 50 hospitalizations and 11 deaths from Monday.
Geary County has 126 cases and Pottawatomie County has 95, according to KDHE. Geary County is up seven cases while Pottawatomie County is up two from Monday.
There have been 218,441 negative tests so far in Kansas, according to KDHE. KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
People can watch the coronavirus update from local health officials on Facebook Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.