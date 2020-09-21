Riley County confirmed 67 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, officials said Monday, which makes 777 active cases in the county.
The total since the pandemic began in March is 1,643. Of those, 858 are recovered and eight people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
There is one positive patient at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, officials said Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 53,959 cases, 2,706 hospitalizations and 600 deaths statewide Monday. That is up 1,674 cases, 35 hospitalizations and four deaths since Friday, according to KDHE.
Geary County has six new cases since Friday for a total of 394. Pottawatomie County’s case total is 226 as the county saw an increase of 17 cases since Friday.
KDHE and the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. RCHD director Julie Gibbs will provide a pre-recorded message on the coronavirus situation Wednesday afternoon. It will air on Facebook around the 4 p.m. hour, officials said.