Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 62 new coronavirus cases since Sept. 22.
Since the pandemic began March 2020, the county has reported 7,871 cases. Of those, 91 were active, as of Wednesday. The county has reported 58 coronavirus-related deaths.
The number and rate of positive cases decreased last week.
From Sept. 19-25, the county reported a 3.6% rate of positive tests with 61 cases. From Sept. 12-18, the county reported a 5.7% positive rate with 123 cases.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan had five COVID patients in its care Wednesday. The hospital had two vaccinated patients on the medical floor. Three of the COVID patients, including one vaccinated person, were in the intensive care unit.
Riley County has confirmed 195 variant cases since December.
Riley County Health Department has fully vaccinated 22,652 of the 64,433 eligible Riley County residents. This figure does not include those vaccinated at pharmacies and other medical facilities in the area.
State, area data
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 2,481 new cases, 27 new deaths and 98 hospitalizations since Monday.
The state has confirmed 408,934 cases, 13,806 hospitalizations and 6,051 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Pottawatomie County on Wednesday reported five new cases since Monday for a total of 2,666, according to KDHE. Geary County reported 13 new cases since Monday for a total of 4,583, according to KDHE>