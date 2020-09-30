Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 42 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday.
The total since the pandemic began in March is 1,857. Of those, 267 are active, 1,582 have recovered and eight people have died after testing positive.
There are three positive patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday.
Officials announced Tuesday that the positive rate last week was 9.6%. The rate is the percentage of positive tests in the total number of tests in any given week.
That was the first time the rate was below 10% since it was at 4.9% on the week of Aug. 9.
At its highest, the rate reached 34.3% on the week of Aug. 23.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 59,749 cases, 2,917 hospitalizations and 678 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That is up 1,120 cases, 65 hospitalizations and 41 deaths since Monday.
Pottawatomie County has a total of 278, an increase of 13 cases since Monday. Geary County has three new cases for a total of 427.