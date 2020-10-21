Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 39 new cases of the coronavirus and 85 more recoveries since Monday.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,084. Of those, 71 are active, 2,002 have recovered and 11 people have died.
Officials said there are no new outbreaks to report Wednesday. On Monday, officials declared a new outbreak at the Riley State Bank.
There is one positive patient receiving care at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 74,456 cases, 3,506 hospitalizations and 952 deaths statewide Wednesday. That was up 1,448 cases, 85 hospitalizations and 80 new deaths since Monday.
Geary County had 10 new cases since Monday for a total of 534. Pottawatomie County saw an increase of nine cases since Monday for a total of 362.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs will provide a pre-recorded coronavirus update for Riley County at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.