Riley County has confirmed 37 new positive cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday, officials said Friday evening.
The total since the pandemic began in March is 1,347 cases. Of those, 623 are positive, 728 are recovered and six people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Riley County officials released data late Friday afternoon. It took longer because of staffing changes and as employees are figuring out a new system, officials said.
The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) is switching to a new infectious-disease reporting system as new staff members join the health department, they said. Officials will release additional information and age group summaries in the reports starting Monday.
In addition, the new RCHD emergency preparedness coordinator, replacing Andrew Adams, who left recently for another job, will begin Sept. 21, officials said.
There are three positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, officials said Friday.
According to RCHD Director Julie Gibbs, the three most common symptoms of the coronavirus are a cough, headache and loss of taste or smell. This is based on data gathered from Riley County patients.
According to recent data, 42% of recent patients do not know where they contracted the coronavirus. Twenty-seven percent of patients who were living in the same household with a positive patient got the virus. Another 27% represents people getting the virus after close contact with a positive patient. Only 4% of positive patients in Riley County are linked to travel outside of the county, officials said.
At the free coronavirus testing events this week, 567 people were tested, officials said. In Manhattan, 310 people were tested, with 81 in Ogden and 76 in Randolph.
The percentage of positive coronavirus tests out of the total taken for the past two weeks is 32.3%, officials said. Two weeks prior, the percent positive rate was 34.27%, officials said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 48,386 cases, 2,537 hospitalizations and 511 deaths statewide Friday. That is up 976 cases, 67 hospitalizations and 16 deaths since Wednesday. KDHE and Riley County releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Geary County has 10 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 361 cases since the pandemic began. Pottawatomie County has five new cases since Wednesday. Pottawatomie County's total number of cases since the pandemic began is 183.
Officials did not have updated information on outbreaks Friday. As of Wednesday, there are 15 active outbreaks in Riley County:
K-State fraternities
Delta Sigma Phi, 20
Phi Delta Theta, 21
Sigma Alpha Epsilon, 5
Theta Xi, 10
K-State sororities
Alpha Delta Pi, 12
Alpha Xi Delta, 7
Chi Omega, 6
Gamma Phi Beta, 5
Kappa Delta, 7
Kappa Kappa Gamma, 9
Pi Beta Phi, 5
Sigma Kappa, 6
Other
Homestead Assisted Living, 9
K-State football team, 12
USD 384 school board/administration, 7